One piece of advice I’d give any queer artist is to be humble and remain who you are. Through it all, don't lose yourself while stepping into your full potential. That's the main thing for me. I never change who I am. You adjust as you go along the rollercoaster ride because it's all a learning process. But just remain humble, be kind to people, and be open-minded. That can take you a long way when you're in the music game. And when you’re a queer artist, you have to be mindful of the things you say and do and how you carry yourself. That is very important because your image is everything, and the way that you put yourself out there is the way that people are going to see you."