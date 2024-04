Beyoncé Is Right: My Hair Isn’t Anyone’s Business

Between surprise album releases and avoiding most press interviews for the last decade, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter typically doesn’t let us (the media or the Beyhive) know any part of her personal business until she decides we need to know it, if at all. On Monday, in support of her new haircare line Cécred , the superstar and world’s most recognizable blond (I said what I said) decided to let us into her wash day routine in a new post on Instagram, revealing her natural hair in the process. This rare look into her haircare routine immediately quieted 25 years of intrigue and speculation about what her natural hair looks like as a performer who (most assumed) regularly wears wigs. Over the decades we’ve come to associate Beyoncé with long, blond hair and she revealed that underneath her premium wigs, she has… well… very long, blond hair. I hadn’t expected the daughter of Miss Tina, who grew up dancing and performing in her mother’s beauty salon, to have anything but a head of gorgeous healthy hair. And yet, parts of the internet have treated the subject of Beyoncé’s natural hair as a conspiracy to deceive her audience or a mystery unsolved, until now. But, while I enjoyed Beyoncé’s candidness in her latest social post, is it anyone’s business what any Black woman’s hair looks like underneath her wig?