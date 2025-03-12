ADVERTISEMENT
Giddy Up! Here’s What To Wear To Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour

Esther Newman
Last Updated March 12, 2025, 4:33 PM
Photo: Alex Slitz/Getty Images.
It’s a well-known fact that when Beyoncé does something, she doesn’t do it by halves, and the last year has been a big reminder of that. Ever since the release of her eighth studio album, the genre-bending and blending Cowboy Carter, last March, she’s ushered in a culture-shifting redefinement of country music and its history, challenged the deeply ingrained racism and cultural bias within that music landscape, shed light on Black country icons old and new, and confronted the “cold” limitations of genre head-on. Not to mention, turning the NFL 2024 Christmas Day Halftime Show into a Texas-sized spectacle (“Beyoncé Bowl”) and winning Best Country Album and Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys. All while decked out in her very own unique brand of cowboy couture — her outfits littered with as many historic references as her music. Phew!
And so, when we’re talking about dressing for a Beyoncé tour — especially the Cowboy Carter tour — we know that we too need to pull out all the stops. Hive, it’s time to don your rhinestone cowboy boots, lace up your chaps, and giddy up. This is sure to be the show ride of our lives. Read on to get inspired.
DashDividers_1_500x100

These (Cowboy) Boots Are Made For Walkin’

Beyoncé wasn’t lying when she said Cowboy Carter isn’t “a country album, it’s a Beyoncé album.” It truly is a patchwork quilt of genres, blending together country, gospel, soul, blues, R&B, pop, and psychedelic rock. Perhaps one of the best examples of this is the track, ‘YA YA’, which interpolates The Beach Boys' "Good Vibrations" (1966) and Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" (1966).
Talking about the latter, Beyoncé does not play when it comes to cowboy boots — hers really are made for walking… And for riding a horse, strutting down the length of a football stadium, and falling into a synchronized two-step with an army of dancers. Rather than stick to a traditional, rustic leather pair, the boots we’ve seen Beyoncé in so far this era are worthy of a superstar: bedazzled to the heavens in rhinestones, heel-to-toe covered in snake print, in distressed denim or crisp white.
Securing your own standout pair of cowboy boots is the easiest way to dress for the tour, and is a great way to Cowboy Carter-ify any outfit you already own. (Speaking from experience — I own nine pairs! — they’re also some of the comfiest shoes to dance all-night in.) Here are our top picks…
Rhinestone, silver & gold cowboy boots

Betsey Johnson
Dalas Rhinestones
$119.98$249.00
Betsey Johnson
Madden Girl
Joe Rhinestone Cuffed Wedge Western Dress ...
$69.50$139.00
Macy's
Matisse
Women's Nashville Rhinestone Pointed Toe F...
$129.99
Amazon
Ariat
Casanova Western Boot
$269.95
Ariat
Azalea Wang
Appease Studded Booties - Snip Toe
$129.00
Boot Barn
Vince Camuto
Biancaa Cowboy Boot
$149.99$249.00
DSW
Dolce Vita
Ryatt Boots Silver Distressed Leather
$260.00
Dolce Vita
Ganni
40mm Metallic Leather Western Boots
$330.00$551.00
Farfetch
Topshop
Remy Premium Leather Heeled Western Boot I...
$84.00$239.00
ASOS

Denim cowboy boots

Marc Fisher LTD
Harlo Foldover Shaft Pointed Toe Boot
$129.98$329.00
Nordstrom
ZIGI
Rosary Western Boot
$189.99$389.00
Nordstrom
JW PEI
Riya Denim Cowboy Boot - Blue
$240.00$260.00
JW PEI

White cowboy boots

Coach
Aria Pointed Toe Western Boot
$375.00
Nordstrom
Frye
Harness Square Toe Boot
$498.00
Nordstrom
Dingo
Raisin Kane Knee High Western Boot
$199.95
Nordstrom

Animal print cowboy boots

ASOS DESIGN
Celeste Flat Western Knee Boots In Snake
$52.50$69.99
ASOS
Sugar
Women's Tammy Tall Cowboy Boots
$69.00
Macy's
Jeffrey Campbell
Finn Cowboy Boots
$378.00
Free People
DashDividers_1_500x100

Western Belle Like Dolly P

When in doubt, go full cowgirl glam with all the Western-inspired trimmings — we’re talking about everything from chaps and cow print to bolo ties and fringed jackets. It’s best to mix and match with care though, so as not to look like you’ve fallen head-first into a costume shop. Like Queen B herself, we advise pairing your Western items with some more glam, trend-led pieces to create a cool dichotomy. For example, over the last year, we’ve seen Beyoncé belt a gold lamé gown with a statement Western-inspired medallion belt, wear a bolo tie with a classic suit or cut-out gown, leather chaps with a fur coat, and a cowboy hat with a bodycon latex dress.

Denim & leather chaps & cowboy pants

Forever 21
Plus Size Faux Leather High-rise Pants
$35.54$44.99
Forever 21
GUESS
Denim Chaps Pant
$341.00
GUESS
Jaded London
Studded Low Rise Jeans
$145.00
Revolve

Bolo ties

Mother Denim
Be On The Lookout
$60.00
Mother Denim
Alkemie
Love + Lucky Lariat Necklace
$238.00
Free People
Ralph Lauren
Braided Leather Bolo Tie
$295.00
Ralph Lauren

Fringed jackets

Tecovas
Women's Suede Shacket
$495.00
Tecovas
Eloquii
Leather Fringe Blazer Mini Dress
$44.99$139.95
Eloquii
12th Tribe
Phoenix Taupe Vegan Leather Moto Fringe Ja...
$158.00
12th Tribe

Western buckle belts

Kim White
Matador Leather Belt
$178.00
Free People
Zara
Studded Leather Sash Belt
$69.90
Zara
Mango
Embossed Buckle Belt
$29.99
Mango

Cow print

Lisa Says Gah
Robyn Jean
$198.00
Lisa Says Gah
Tony Bianco
Zoey Multi Pony/black Nappa
$160.00
Tony Bianco
Reclaimed Vintage
Cow Print Zip Up Jacket Co-ord
$84.99
ASOS
DashDividers_1_500x100

Blinged Out Like Beyoncé Bowl

When Beyoncé first embarked on the Renaissance world tour, we hadn’t yet experienced the aesthetic world of Renaissance. There was no lead single with a music video, only a video teaser for the song “I’m That Girl,” and the album cover. In comparison, we’ve had the Beyoncé Bowl show as a taster, suggesting this upcoming tour is set to be a stadium-wide line dance extravaganza; perhaps also featuring another horse mannequin to ‘ride’ in on (Chardonneigh’s sibling?), a full marching band, symbolic visuals that reclaim red, white, and blue patriotism, a denim-clad ‘Levii’s’ truck, and surprise guests.
Outfit-wise too, this gave us a feast of inspiration. The M.O. was all-white and extra glamorous — Beyoncé wore a rhinestone embellished bodysuit inspired by traditional Western or Vaquero shirts and matching fringed chaps, made by an actual horse show clothing designer, Lindsey James Show Clothing, a custom bull-shaped medallion belt by Ukrainian-brand Frolov, and a large white cowboy hat. Elevated, of course in true Beyoncé fashion, with a host of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds and sparkling Christian Louboutin boots.
Pay homage to this performance with your own glitzy cowgirl attire — we’ve found rhinestone-embellished pieces in all different shades…

Rhinestone cowgirl

Show Me Your Mumu
Vegas Mini Dress
$258.00
Show Me Your Mumu
Superdown
Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket
$112.00
Revolve
Good American
Studded Denim Vest
$169.00
Good American
DashDividers_1_500x100

Big Cowboy Hat Energy

Another key fashion motif of the Cowboy Carter era is, of course, a cowboy hat — and not just any cowboy hat, a statement cowboy bat. Beyoncé has gone for extra big, embellished, denim, furry, gold, bright and bold, neutral, and patterned designs this era, so the world really is your cowboy hat-shaped oyster. However, when in doubt, a simple white design like on the album cover will always fly (just as the Renaissance mirrored cowboy hat became the fashion icon of the Renaissance tour). Just note, a massive fuck off cowboy hat will not make you popular with your fellow concert-goers. It’s always best etiquette to take it off when inside — either place it on your chair when dancing or attach a ribbon so you can tie it around your neck.
White cowboy hats

lack of color
Melodic Fedora
$149.00
Revolve
wyeth
Cash Cowboy Hat
$88.00
Free People
Gigi Pip
Amelia Pencil Brim Fedora
$159.00
Gigi Pip

Denim cowboy hats

Levi's
Rodeo Hat
$70.00
Levi's
Brixton
Range 70's Cowboy Hat
$89.00
Revolve
Wrangler
Women's Denim Pocket Cowboy Hat
$109.99
Wrangler

Rhinestone cowboy hats

RhinestoneRodeo7
White Cowgirl Hat With Rhinestones
$198.98
Etsy
& Other Stories
Star Cowboy Hat
$79.00
Revolve
ZANDRIA
Lucky Strike
$286.00
ZANDRIA
DashDividers_1_500x100

‘Denim On Denim (On Denim On Denim…)’

An obvious choice? Yes, but also a solid one. It’s not often artists give us the exact recipe for concert dressing in their lyrics; it’s especially rare when artists add a visual element with a dedicated ad campaign, but that’s what Beyoncé has done with the track ‘Levii’s Jeans’ and the subsequent collaboration with Levi’s (who else?). It’s time for “Denim on denim on denim on denim” in a Canadian tuxedo, reimagined like Bey with rhinestone embellishments or a vest component, or you could go classic and ‘Give you high fashion in a simple white tee’. Want to go all out? Add on a denim cowboy hat and a pair of denim cowboy boots to seal the deal.

Double denim outfits

Reformation
Collins Denim Top
$168.00
Reformation
Eloquii
Strapless Denim Dress
$64.97$129.95
Eloquii
Abercrombie & Fitch
Slim Barrel Sleeve Denim Jacket
$70.00$100.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
DashDividers_1_500x100

Miss Texas Hold ‘Em 

It’s not the first time that Beyoncé has referenced beauty pageants in her work — the music video of her 2014 single, ‘Pretty Hurts’ touches upon her experiences competing in her home state of Texas. For the cover of Cowboy Carter she touches again on Southern pageantry culture by wearing a beauty queen sash, this time in undeniable all-American red, white, and blue. She also carries an American flag whilst sitting astride a galloping horse; a nod also to rodeo queens who are often asked to carry the American flag in a rodeo grand entry. Again, emphasizing how important these sashes are to the Cowboy Carter aesthetic, her dancers for the NFL halftime show also wore their own sparkly versions.
We anticipate similar sashes being a popular tour outfit choice. Unfortunately, whilst the officially licensed sash is sold out on Beyoncé's site, it’s easy to DIY your own. Really want to go all out? Why not create your very own Miss ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ pageant queen look complete with big pageant queen hair and crown?
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

