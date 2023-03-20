4:30 p.m. — I grab my Diet Dr. Pepper out of the fridge and head to Chick-fil-A. I get an eight-count nugget and my birthday reward of a cookie and cream milkshake. Both are paid for by my rewards. I eat that in my car then head to my friend's place to go on a walk with her and her dog.



8 p.m. — We go tour a friend's casita that I'm thinking about renting out. A casita is basically a tiny guest house in the back of a larger house. The rent is cheaper by about $100 than what I'm paying now and in a way better location. The place looks nice but I live with my sister now and don't particularly want to leave, even though this is probably a better option for me. We head back to my friend's apartment and I crash there for the night.