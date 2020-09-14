The Best Yoga Apps For Finding Some Zen This Year

Yoga is the ideal workout for introverts because it's quiet, meditative, and requires very little interaction with other humans — but going to a crowded studio is another story. Regardless of how early you arrive, you often end up jammed inches away from other mats and breathing bodies. Luckily, yoga apps can help solve this issue.
There's a plethora of yoga content on YouTube, but sometimes you need a little more attention and in-depth guidance, which is where apps come in handy. You can practice at home, on the road, in your cubicle, or pretty much anywhere else with just your smartphone and a mat. And the best part is that a membership to an app is usually a fraction of the cost of a single class IRL.
Ahead, we found the best yoga apps with full workouts for you to try, whether you're trying to chill out, save money, or avoid people. Namaste, y'all.