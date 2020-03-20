Can’t Afford A Trainer? These Are The Best Workout Apps

Hiring a personal trainer can be a major investment. The average cost for one is $50 per hour, according to WebMD, and oftentimes they are much more expensive than that. But if you're a fitness lover looking for an optimized workout with specific instructions, don't fret — you have plenty of cheaper options.
Thankfully, it's 2020 and shelling out cash to meet one-on-one with a certified personal trainer isn't always necessary when you're equipped with a smartphone. Lots of inspiring trainers on Instagram may get you excited to work out. But when you're ready to create a personalized fitness plan, you're going to want to use an app (or many apps!) to focus your workouts, track your successes, and plan your goals.
Whether you're a gym rat, an at-home workout obsessive, or training for a race, there's an app out there to help you exercise better and more effectively. Ahead, we've rounded up the best workout apps to spare you the expense of a personal trainer and keep your workouts interesting. Ready, set, download.
(We'll be adding more of our favorites, so check back when you're ready to add another workout app to your fitness routine.)