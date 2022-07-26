Story from Summer Fashion Guide

These Vests May Make You Forget About Your Go-To Summer Tank Top

Vivien Lee
A cozy knit sweater vest is a cold-weather staple; it keeps you warm but doesn't overheat you. However, summer isn't over, and we're not ready to pull out our favorite fuzzy and cable knit pieces just yet. Instead, we're tuned into lightweight summer vests: We're talking about light-weight linen variations, the button-up kinds inspired by three-piece suits, and retro-inspired cropped styles. Worn alone or with a crop top or flirty bralette, they can be an easy, breezy solution to the summertime wardrobe quandary of looking put together without overheating. Next time the weather is sizzling and your go-to white tank top is in the laundry hamper, there's no need to fret; simply opt for a summer vest. It's an effortless piece to button into for a polished yet sleek appearance.
Plus, with a little styling, these often revealing pieces are more versatile than you might think. You can wear it to the office with a matching blazer and trouser set for a 2022 take on the power suit. Then there's the alternative of loose cargo jeans for a street-style moment. (Did someone say TikTok ready?) Or you can take it a step further for a casual yet upscale look by going for a head-to-toe monochromatic ensemble. There's a vest for everyone; fitted versions with a popped collar, cropped with plunging necklines, longer lengths, some with distressed details. We've curated a roundup of the most whimsical and elevated vests for your choosing ahead.
Reformation Devin Linen Vest, $128

Reformation
Devin Linen Vest
$128.00
Reformation

Anthropologie Sleeveless Seamed Vest, $78

Anthropologie
Sleeveless Seamed Vest
$49.95$78.00
Anthropologie

Free People Rider Denim Vest Suit, $168

Free People
Rider Denim Vest Suit
$168.00
Free People

Urban Outfitters Nothing But Business Linen Vest, $59

Urban Outfitters
Nothing But Business Linen Vest
$59.00
Urban Outfitters

Wildfang Empower Vest, $98

Wildfang
Empower Vest
$98.00
Wildfang

Alex Mill Suit(ish) Vest In Mini Gingham, $145

Alex Mill
Suit(ish) Vest In Mini Gingham
$145.00
Alex Mill

Everlane The Linen Button-Front Crop Top Tank, $70

Everlane
The Linen Button-front Crop Tank
$70.00
Everlane

ASOS Urban Revivo Denim Vest In Blue, $69.99

Urban Revivo
Urban Revivo Denim Vest In Blue
$69.99
ASOS

PacSun Daisy Street Blue & White Button Vest, $180

PacSun
Daisy Street Blue & White Button Vest
$24.49$34.99
PacSun

Shona Joy Ligia Vest, $180

Shona Joy
Ligia Vest
$180.00
Revolve

