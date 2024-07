I speak from personal experience when I say: This vibrator feels like it comes from the future. Womanizer has integrated haptic technology into the sleek Duo 2 , which is just a fancy way of saying that when you press down on this clitoral and G-spot combo powerhouse, it vibrates to match the pressure of your hand. Or, as Womanizer explains, “The toy only starts when it meets your skin. If you’re not using it, the toy goes into standby mode.” The result is an incredibly intuitive experience that has given me some of my most memorable blended orgasms. Unsurprisingly, it has earned a 4.5-star average rating from over 170 reviewers on the site who praise everything from the whisper-quiet motor to the silky-soft feel of its silicone. Is it pricey? Sure. But, if you think about it, this is really like getting two luxury toys (a clitoral vibrator and a G-spot vibrator) for the price of one.