Ah, summer. Between the Aperol spritz-fueled nights, hot rodent boyfriends, and endless Brat listening parties, you’ve been pretty good to us so far. And as we continue to ride the waves of some (very much deserved!) self-pleasure this season, Womanizer, aka one of our favorite sex toy brands, has decided to join in on the fun with a sick 50% off summer sale on its iconic sex toys, and a free gift when you spend over $199. From now until July 22, we’re talking G-spot and clitoral combo toys, kegel balls and clit toy bundles, and the perfect compact suction vibrator to toss in your suitcase for horny adventures on the go, lounging on a private Greek beach or visiting your boo on a weekend vacation.
If you’re new to Womanizer, welcome. The European sex toy brand has been around for over a decade, and has created some of the sexual wellness industry’s most GOATed vibrators; there’s the Premium 2 clitoral vibrator, for example, which uses the brand’s patented Pleasure Air technology to create “gentle air vibrations [that] suck and massage together” on your clit without ever touching it directly. The result? The sensation of getting really, really epic head from the mouth of a gifted situationship. But we digress.
You’re busy doing hot girl side quests, so we rounded up some of our favorites from Womanizer’s 50% off summer sale. There will be clitoral vibrators that cost no more than a mimosa-heavy brunch bill, to high-rated couple’s vibrators — so whip out that Amex, and let’s get you an orgasmic treat (or two).
The best classic clitoral suction vibrator
For a lot of folks, clitoral stimulation is one of the most surefire ways to achieve a toe-curling orgasm. As certified sex therapist Laurie Mintz told Refinery29 in this article about clitoral toys, “[It’s] the most important organ for pleasure [...] it is the only organ in the human body, male or female, whose sole purpose is pleasure." Womanizer took that wisdom to heart with the Premium 2, which uses the brand’s signature Pleasure Air technology to surround your clit with gentle vibrations and sucking motions to bring you to climax. It has earned an impressive 4.2-star average rating from over 460 reviews, including one fan who writes, “I'll just get to the point... 14 settings, you will orgasm. Put a few towels down cos ya gonna squirt.”
The best high-tech combo vibrator
I speak from personal experience when I say: This vibrator feels like it comes from the future. Womanizer has integrated haptic technology into the sleek Duo 2, which is just a fancy way of saying that when you press down on this clitoral and G-spot combo powerhouse, it vibrates to match the pressure of your hand. Or, as Womanizer explains, “The toy only starts when it meets your skin. If you’re not using it, the toy goes into standby mode.” The result is an incredibly intuitive experience that has given me some of my most memorable blended orgasms. Unsurprisingly, it has earned a 4.5-star average rating from over 170 reviewers on the site who praise everything from the whisper-quiet motor to the silky-soft feel of its silicone. Is it pricey? Sure. But, if you think about it, this is really like getting two luxury toys (a clitoral vibrator and a G-spot vibrator) for the price of one.
The best couple’s vibrator
Have a long-distance boo? Looking to dip your toes into some dom and sub play? Enter the We-Vibe Sync O app-controlled vibrator, which allows for you or your partner to adjust the vibrations of the insertable, direct-contact clitoral vibe from a distance of, well, anywhere in the world that has WiFi. You just slip the looped end of the toy into your vagina — leaving room for a penis-equipped partner to penetrate you — and let the vibrations go to town. It has earned a 4.4-star average rating from 45 reviewers thus far, including one avid fan who writes, “me and my spouse are both military so we spend some time apart but this helps us still be able to play while we’re apart.” Ask not what you can do for your country, but what your vibrator can do for you.
The best travel-sized vibrator
Maybe you’re off having a hot European Brat girl summer (jealous), or perhaps you just need a discreet sex toy to toss in your suitcase when you go to Colorado this week for the funeral of your distant, ancient uncle (RIP, Bruce). Either way, investing in an ultra-compact sex toy can be a great move for your on-the-go sexual wellness needs, and the Pro w500 is one of the site’s most high-rated — with a 4.7-star average, in fact — clitoral-suction vibes for many reasons. Over 80 Womanizer reviewers have chimed in on this baby, which measures in at just under five inches in length and lasts for about four hours on a single charge. “Very efficient,” writes one fan, “because it is gentle and doesn’t rub, [I] can use [it] multiple times without soreness.”
The best wand vibrator
Last but not least, We-Vibe’s epic wand vibe is on sale this summer — for under a hundo, too! — for those who are craving powerful, direct-contact clitoral stimulation. Wand vibrators are not only some of the most accessible sex toys for folks with limited range of motion, but the We-Vibe Wand also uses that aforementioned haptic technology to match the strength of its vibrations to the strength of your pressure on the wand, and it includes two attachments, “one fluttery and focused, the other smooth and stroking,” to play around with. It has a solid 4.4-star average rating from almost 20 reviewers on the site, and it’s capable of being controlled remotely via the We-Vibe app. As one happy customer writes, “Worth every cent. Lovely feel to it. Ergonomically designed, fits and holds very well.”