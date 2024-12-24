9 Winter Perfumes Guaranteed To Brighten Up The Gloomiest Days

They say that winter is the most magical time of the year, though I'd have to argue differently. Besides slippery sidewalks and static hair, there's chapped lips, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), crowded subway stations, and coming to terms with how bad you are at wrapping presents.
But peel back all the heavy layers that make you sweat through your commute and take a moment to unwind, and maybe you'll start to feel some semblance of the cozy, festive vibes all those holiday movies promised. And if you ask us, reaching for the right fragrance definitely helps.
From Maison Francis Kurkdjian to Kayali, the biggest fragrance houses have been busy whipping up perfumes that feel like the comforting hug we've been yearning for all season — and whether you can't get enough of cozy vanilla notes or cool winter florals are more your thing, there's something to suit every budget.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.