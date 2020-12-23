This year, when the curtain finally falls on 2020 and the clock strikes 2021, we’ll be watching the ball drop on our couches while singing “Auld Lang Syne” over Zoom. It’s a far cry from the type of New Year’s festivities we’re accustomed to, involving lots of friends, champers, and of course, a knock-your-socks-off party outfit. But, just because we’re having a bizarro NYE doesn’t mean we can’t still slip into that festive dress we would have worn if this year had been like any other.
We're talking about a dress that would have kept us a.) warm as we shuttled around town and b.) cool as we shrugged off our outerwear at an overheated dinner party — only now we're channeling this big-night-outfit energy into a could-fall-asleep-on-the-couch look. Ahead, find 17 comfy-chic dresses for ringing in the new year solo style as you dance around the living room like no one's watching. (Because this time, no one will be.)
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.