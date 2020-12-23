We're talking about a dress that would have kept us a.) warm as we shuttled around town and b.) cool as we shrugged off our outerwear at an overheated dinner party — only now we're channeling this big-night-outfit energy into a could-fall-asleep-on-the-couch look. Ahead, find 17 comfy-chic dresses for ringing in the new year solo style as you dance around the living room like no one's watching. (Because this time, no one will be.)