The Revival Of The Wedge: The 2026 Way To Wear The Sculptural Shoe
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The most coveted trend of the moment isn’t leather bomber jackets, sheer layers, or even suede sneakers—it’s nostalgia. From CBK-inspired tortoiseshell headbands to tiny shoulder bags, shoppers are gravitating toward sentimentality and retro charm.
Milan Fashion Week proved as much, with Dolce & Gabbana’s fall 2026 collection leaning into vintage glamour and Fendi reawakening a love for old-school tailoring. And while the past is sometimes best left behind, era-defining pieces have the potential to reinvigorate our sense of style—much like wedges.
Originally popularized by Italian designer Salvatore Ferragamo in the 1930s, embraced in the 1940s for wartime practicality, and adored in the 1970s, the wedge is a classic footwear choice for a reason. Today, it’s most closely associated with bold Y2K fashion, offering a playful wardrobe addition reminiscent of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.
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But the sculptural shoe doesn’t look the same as it did 26 years ago. While the throwback appeal remains, fresh touches like peep-toe cuts, PVC straps, and resin heels are revamping the silhouette for a contemporary era, proving archival pieces can feel effortlessly current. However, knowing how to style the footwear for 2026 is just as essential.
Already an It girl favorite, platform heels are being paired with clean-cut capris, oversized blazers, and wide-leg jeans. Tailored shorts and a simple tank make for an easy duo, while a chic maxi dress or knit blouse lets the shoes transition between occasions. A closed-toe variation is also brilliant for an outdoor spring wedding, while a laid-back espadrille is perfect for grabbing a bite at a neighborhood bistro. Best of all, each of these looks can be achieved with wedges available at every price point, from everyday brands to luxury labels alike.
Put a modern spin on the vintage style and peruse a lineup of the most in-demand wedges currently up for grabs—including spring-ready hues, moody suede, and posh details.
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