It's no secret that Refinery29 readers and editors love any excuse to stock up on summer dresses, whether it's for a happy hour, picnic, or fancier event. And when it comes to summer, one fancy event reigns supreme: The wedding. If your fridge is filled with save the dates, you might be thinking about what you're going to wear. There's a lot to consider, like comfort, weather, and, of course, dress code.
Don't leave it to the last minute to peruse for summer-ready wedding guest dresses. We've compiled a list of dresses for destination beach weddings, cocktail parties, casual summer nuptials, and black tie events. It never hurts to be party-ready — especially when your comfy dancing shoes have been begging for use.
Discover a bountiful array of airy silhouettes in summer's trending colors, like terracotta, cherry red, cool blue, and vibrant lime green. You'll find ethereal gowns with embellishments, glossy silk frocks designed for lavish black-tie weddings, and ombré hues that resemble the sunset. Ahead, stroll through the 16 best summer wedding guest dresses. We've picked the best of the best from reader-favorite brands like Free People, Anthropologie, and Madewell. Now all that's left for you to do is book your flight, pick out your mani color, and toast to the happy couple.
