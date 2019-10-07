These Pretty Guest Books Are Basically A Wedding Gift To Yourself

A wedding guest book is possibly one of the most endearing keepsakes to hold onto from your big day. It's a tangible way to preserve everyone's best wishes for your happy union — a gift to give yourselves that'll incite joy each time you revisit it. No one's complaining about those registry gifts or cash contributions to your honeymoon, of course, but there's something about the sentimental sweetness of this particular item that sets it apart from everything else you'll have from your wedding day.
Passing around a guest book at your wedding ceremony can feel oddly similar to having everyone sign your yearbook before school's out for the summer — but in the best way, of course. There are endless options out there, but we recommend looking for one that communicates the tone of the occasion, with a nod to your personality as a couple. Ahead, we've rounded up the most elegant options for your guests to show their love with ink — paper not always required.
