The Best Waterproof Speakers To Take To The Beach This Summer

It's summertime and the living is easy, until the speaker falls into the pool and the new Jo Bros album ceases to play, rendering your pool party silent. (The horror!)
But have no fear — waterproof speakers are here! You can dunk them, splash them, balance them on a raft whilst you float, build a sandcastle alongside them — we're not judging. Ahead, these are our fave affordable waterproof speakers. Perfect for throwing in your beach bag, along with a beach towel. Because no pool or beach day is complete without some tunage. And if the tide gets high, no sweat.
Sony Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This speaker is really powerful — like, it has extra bass (for when that beat drops). There's also a v cute smaller version for $59.99. Oh, and you can submerge it in the deep end (not that you would want to, but that's not the point), and it will still work. Technology!
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth® Speaker
This Bose speaker is small but mighty and easily clips onto backpacks and clothing. You can also connect it to Siri or Google to control it via voice commands.
Cleer Audio Stage Portable Bluetooth Speaker
It's water-resistant (so not exactly waterproof, but def can withstand a little spillage) — and it's Alexa-enabled! So you can say, "Alexa, play 'Despacito,'" and she shall grant your wish.
Ultimate Ears Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This Ultimate Ears speaker floats in water, so no raft necessary. Also, it comes in the cutest color combos ever.
JBL Pulse 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
I mean, it comes with a light show — rain or shine! Plus, it has all the speakerphone and voice command fixins, too.
Vtin SoundHot Q1 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
At a cheaper price point, you get up to 10 hours of playtime. And then once you're back from the beach, you can use the suction cup to hook it up in the bathroom for a little shower concert sesh.
