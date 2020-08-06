12 Waterproof Sex Toys That Make Bathtime Lots Of Fun

Rubber ducky, you’re so not the one. Lest we forget, masturbation and the bathroom are a seriously iconic duo — and it’s high time that we took our self-love to the tub. As we navigate an ever-changing socially distanced world, we’ve encouraged readers to get creative with their sensuality in the ways that they carve out time and physical space for sexual wellness (and kink) at home. So, we poured over our favorite sources for waterproof sex toys and vibrators in an effort to elevate your daily bathtime routine.
Look at that pre-workday shower not as a chore but as a moment to branch out and buy the anal beads already! And, if you're just beginning your sex-toy collection, maybe try a small introductory vibe to unwind with in the tub. Whether you’re in need of a discreet option to tuck into your bathrobe as you cross a minefield of roomies and houseguests OR you're on the hunt for more of a cryptic objet d’art to display on the proverbial mantle, we've corralled the best of the best ahead.
Scroll on for your (and your bathroom's) fill of waterproof vibrators, anal plugs, penis rings, suction toys, and more. Don't forget the lube!
