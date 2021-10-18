Walmart’s Black Friday Deals Are Here Early: Up To $100 Dyson, Ninja Foodie & More

Walmart is starting its Black Friday celebration early this year with some impressive doorbuster deals. We're talking up to $100 off top-rated — like thousands of reviews top-rated! — kitchen appliances and vacuums and even some trendy fashion pieces to add to your closet. We know it's hard to scroll through the pages in that sale section just to get to the good part, so we compiled our favorites all in one place. Now all you have to do is choose your own favorites and add them to cart. Don't forget to check back every once in a while as the ultimate sale holiday creeps closer to stay on top of the best-of-the-best Black Friday deals Walmart has to offer.
AlpineSwiss Blair Women Cotton Terry Cloth Bathrobe - $45 off
Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum - $100 off
Hoover Powerdash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner - $30.99 off
Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker - $40 off
Orolay Women's Winter Coat - $140 off
Shark VACMOP Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop - 40% off
The Pioneer Woman Frontier Collection 14-Piece Cutlery Set - 40% off
Kitchen Tools Early Black Friday Deals
The grill/air fryer combo of your dreams, the Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill uses its high-heat cyclonic air technology to sear your food on all sides. With over 800 near-perfect reviews, people are loving this kitchen gadget.
This beautiful mint-green knife set has over 2,000 reviews, and we can definitely see why. It comes with every stainless steel knife a home chef could need, from a bread knife to six steak knives. And yes, the woodblock is totally included. You're welcomed.
Whether you're looking for your first cookware set or you're in the mood to start fresh, this non-stick 20-piece offering has everything you could need. It includes dishwasher-safe frying pans, a jumbo cooker, a griddle, a saucepan, a stewpot, and much more. Plus — my personal favorite part — the pots have measuring marks!
Make your very own pumpkin spice lattes — or any other fall-perfect flavored coffee — right at home. This specialty coffee maker brews lattes, macchiatos, and cappuccinos in six sizes from a cup to a full carafe. Plus, there's a fold-away frother so you're milk is always silky-smooth.
Vacuum Early Black Friday Walmart Deals
We can't talk about vacuums without mentioning everyone's favorite: Dyson. The V8 Fluffy is the perfect lightweight, powerful combo you didn't know you needed. And with $100 off, there's no reason to say no.
With over 2,000 reviews, the Shark ION Robot uses its all-sides, multi-surface brushes to sweep up debris from every corner and edge in your home. You can even start it with its built-in app or via voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant.
The Hoover Powerdash is a dupe for the Bissell Powerforce but promises twice the cleaning power, and the people agree. The over 2,000 reviews rave about this easy-to-use pet carpet cleaner for its lightweight size and HeatForce power which dries any space instantly.
This Shark brand super mop-vacuum hybrid combines strength-level suction and spraying on a single disposable pad. From dry debris to wet messes, the VACMOP truly does it all.
Fashion Early Black Friday Deals
Have a spa day at home with this hotel-quality bathrobe from Alpine Swiss. Completely versatile, its exterior is made from 100% ultra-soft cotton velour while the inside is made from absorbent and fast-drying terry cotton.
This cozy faux-fur jacket is the final touch to every fall-ready outfit. With its trendy plaid print and muted colors, it's sure to match everything in your closet.
Elevating any simple outfit, this cozy cardigan is exactly what transitional weather asks for. With its relaxed fit and shawl collar, you can pair it with jeans on the weekends and slacks for a more professional office.
This coat went viral a few years ago after being dubbed the "Amazon jacket." But Amazon isn't the only place you can snag it, and it's currently heavily discounted at Walmart.
