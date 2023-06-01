Best Of The Best Vibrators: Your One-Stop Shop For Battery-Operated Bliss

Vibrators are versatile tools in our self-love routines — but we've burned through a lot of duds in our time. With the sex toy industry booming with seemingly endless products for infinite types of stimulation, it can be hard to figure out which are actually the best vibrators out there. That's why we've combed through all the shopping team's vibrator round-ups and reviews to help you sort through quickly. In need of the best clitoral stimulator, according to a sex therapist? We have that. Maybe you want to know what all the fuss is about the most recent TikTok viral vibrator? We have firsthand reviews on everything from wearable sex toy jewelry to a tool-shaped vibe called the Love Hamma. Need a budget vibrator on your doorstep tomorrow? Let us point you toward the best Amazon vibrators on sale.
No matter what your orgasmic needs are, it's abundantly clear that R29's shopping team has got you covered. Below, check out our quick links to all the best of the best vibrators you could possibly need (in every single possible category under the sun). Then keep reading for an explainer on our top-shopped best vibrators to learn more about how they function, and which ones live up to their buzz. Consider this your master list in all things vibrators — happy orgasming!
Best Vibrators Round-Ups
Quick Links:
Best Clitoral Vibrators
Best Suction Vibrators
Best Oral Sex Vibrators
Best Wand Vibrators
Best G-Spot Vibrators
Best Bullet Vibrators
Best Rabbit Vibrators
Best Approachable Vibrators For Beginners
Best Luxury Vibrators
Best Discreet Vibrators
Best Whisper-Quiet Vibrators
Best Couples Vibrators
Best Top-Rated Vibrators
Best Affordable Vibrators Under $50
R29 Editors' Go-To Vibrators
R29 Most-Shopped Vibrators
Out of all our many best vibrator round-ups, one sex toy stands above the rest. Meet the MVP-worthy Lelo Sona 2 Cruise. It's not surprising that R29 shoppers' favorite vibrator is for the clitoris. After all, "the clitoris is the most important organ for pleasure," says Laurie Mintz, Ph.D., certified sex therapist, giving us her professional opinion on our best clitoral vibrators round-up. This particular stimulator penetrates deep into the clitoris with advanced sonic wave technology, promising bigger, longer, and more intense orgasms. And according to our own firsthand review of the Sona 2 Cruise, it lives up to its "clitorally mindblowing" hype.
Lelo's Sona 2 Cruise might be one of the best vibrators for clit stimulation, but it's also one of the pricier ones. For a wider price range on the best vibrators for your clit, browse some faves below.
Suction vibrators are all the rage, and rightfully so. Using non-touch air stimulation, they create a suction vacuum around the clit (and we all know how important the clit is) that tugs and caresses to create an explosive orgasm unlike any other. One of the best vibrators with suction capabilities in our hefty lineup is this petite sucker from Unbound Babes, aptly named Puff. Puff has a nearly perfect 5 stars and over 2,000 reviews left by some seriously happy customers. At under $50, the price is totally right on this sucker, too.
Need some more soul-snatching suggestions? Browse our other picks for best vibrator with suction below.
Quick Links:
Amazon is chock full of a wealth of sexual wellness goodies, including, of course, vibrators. With some of the best prices out there and fast and discreet delivery, shopping the best vibrators over at Amazon just seems to make sense. You can add a super-charged sex toy to your monthly order, and no one will be the wiser. The best part about Amazon vibrators, though? The honest reviews. This wand from Ava (née Luna) has over 25,000 to browse through, praising it for its lightweight, easy-to-hold handle, and quick charging motor.
Already have the Ava wand? Don't worry. You can browse more of the best vibrators on Amazon you haven't already added to your cart below.
Best Vibrators We've Reviewed
Quick Links:
Lelo Sona 2 Cruise Review
Lelo Dot Review
Crave Vesper Review
Womanizer Starlet Review
Womanizer Original G-Spot Suction Vibrator Review
Satisfyer Pro 2, Generation 3 Review
We-Vibe Touch Clitoral Stimulator Review
Fun Factory Vim Wand Review
Snail Vibe Review
Love Hamma Review
Lovehoney Juno Music-Syncing Vibe Review
Tracy's Dog OG Pro Review
Tracy's Dog OG Sucking Vibrator Review
Tracy's Dog Rosie Clit Sucking Vibrator Review
Tracy's Dog OG Flow Vibrator Review
Dame Dip Review
Dame Aer Review
Maude Drop Review
Maude Spot Review
Maude Vibe Review
Best Vibrators With Viral Reviews
In our time, we have tried about a thousand and one vibrators, but none have had reviews that had us laughing out loud as much as the Tracy's Dog OG Sucking Vibrator. The review, which was screen-capped from Amazon and blew up on Twitter, warned that the extreme suction power of this dual-stimulating vibrator made the user lose sight and pass out like one of those "goats who faint." Curious, we decided to put it to the test, and let's just say, it more than lived up to its goat-fainting hype. If you're looking for a suction vibrator that also has internal stimulation capabilities, which mimic some of the best oral sex you've ever had? Run, don't walk to add the OG to your toy box.
If you haven't joined the ranks of extremely satisfied Tracy's Dog fans, we'd be remiss not to post some more of their toys, which we can attest are some of the best vibrators on the market.
