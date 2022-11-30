The 11 Best Vibrators To Gift Everyone On Your Holiday Shopping List

It’s officially that time of year when we show appreciation to our friends and families with tokens and gestures in the form of presents. I don't know about you, but my shopping list has gotten suspiciously long this year. That's because a holiday gift is a perfect way to say: "Hey, I've been thinking about you, and you deserve a treat." And nothing says “treat” quite like a vibrator. If you’re staring slack-jawed at the screen in confusion, listen up. I have seen rooms full of women go wild with glee at a gifted vibrator. It’s an unexpected but delightful present that is not only feminist, but it's also a thoughtful way to open up your friends to a new pleasurable way of life.
Though we have come a long way in removing taboos from female masturbation, some people still feel a little nervous about buying a vibrator for themselves. Which is understandable! There are more types of vibrators than there are shapes and sizes of dicks. From suction to clitoral stimulators to rabbits at all different price points, it can feel overwhelming. But whether your friend is a vibrator newbie or a sex toy expert, we promise they will be utterly delighted by a gifted vibrator this holiday season.
Ahead, we’ve come up with designated vibrators for everyone on your list, from your ultra-conservative sister-in-law to your raunchiest bestie to everyone. (You get a vibrator! You get a vibrator! Everybody gets a vibrator!). Keep reading to see the 11 most giftable vibrators this holiday season for each person on your shopping list and start crossing off names ASAP.
Best Vibrator To Gift Your Partner
Give the gift of control to your partner with a luxury remote control vibrator from Lovehoney and WeVibe. The sleek vibe is slim enough to use during sex, so you can share the vibrations, or relinquish the remote for some delicious solo pleasure at their hands. At 60% off, it's totally worth the buy and maybe you can get yourself a little lingerie splurge, too, for an extra-spicy holiday.
Best Vibrator To Gift To Your Bachelor Viewing Party
Yes, I do accept this rose and so will everyone in your viewing party who's been anxiously awaiting Zach Shallcross's Bachelor debut this January. But beat Zach to the punch by handing out your own roses for an early celebration. We promise this clit sucking toy will make your friends just as breathless as a well-produced Bachelor date. And leave them with infinitely more pleasure, no fantasy suite necessary.
Best Vibrator To Gift Your DIY Friend
We all have one friend in our life who loves a project, who spent the last two years building furniture and whittling wood and attempting the latest hot DIY viral craft. This season, let them nail something else. Hint: It's their vagina. Trust me (or read my review about why I loved getting fucked by a hammer): This vibrator will be the most memorable gift they receive this year.
Best Vibrator To Gift Your Jet-Setting Friend
The vibrators from Maude are undeniably chic. Available in neutral olive green, charcoal gray, and light gray, this three-speed mini clitoral stimulator looks just as unobtrusive sitting out on your nightstand as it does in your carry-on. In fact, Maude's co-creative director Dakota Johnson has said the drop is her fave because it's so discreet that TSA won't even blink an eye at it.
Best Vibrator To Gift A First-Timer Friend
There's no greater honor that you can bestow upon your toyless friend than helping them get their first vibrator. The Satisfyer Pro 2 is a perfect choice for someone curious about dipping their toe into the pleasure pool for the first time because it uses gentle air pulses to stimulate the clitoris at a wide range of intensities (11! to be exact!), so your giftee can ramp up as they get more practice. Also, at under $30, the price is beginner-friendly, too.
Best Vibrator To Gift Your Tech-Obsessed Friend
Doctors, scientists, and tech enthusiasts alike will die over this smart vibrator from tech company Lioness. Using AI sensors, the vibrator syncs to an app on your phone and tracks your arousal and orgasm, so you can learn exactly what makes you tick via actual data. It's pretty much a FitBit, if a FitBit recorded orgasms instead of steps. If you have a friend who loves infographs and spreadsheets, this will quickly become their new obsession.
Best Vibrator To Gift Your Friend Who Loves Oral Sex (Or Who Wants To Have Some)
One of our writers likened her experience with the Aer to, "getting oral from a cloud," and after trying it myself, I can confirm. Whether your friend craves oral sex because they haven't had it yet or they just need it on the regular, the Aer is pretty much as close to replicating the feeling of mouth-to-vag magic as you can get. Plus, it's 22% off right now.
Best Vibrator To Gift As A Stocking Stuffer
Need a little something extra for your sister's stocking? They'll flip at finding this best-selling suction vibrator from the sex gurus over at Unbound among the throngs of chocolates. Puff is tiny, so you can put it in there without fear of being found out, but it packs a giant punch. In fact, over 2,000 customers have given it a perfect 5-star review for the incredible orgasms it bestows.
Best Vibrator To Gift Your Long-Distance-Relationship Friend
Long Distance Relationship friend is already sad about a cross-country (or cross-continent) sex life, so cheer them up with a vibrator that can work at any distance. The We-Vibe Melt is controlled via an app that can be accessed anywhere in the world, so they can be with your partner wherever they might be.
Best Vibrator To Gift Your Jewelry-Obsessed Friend
No, your eyes don't deceive you. This powerful bullet comes in the form of a chic necklace, available in three luxury finishes: gold, rose gold, and silver. If you've been struggling with what piece of jewelry to grab your friend, this is a must-buy. Chances are, they don't even know sex toy jewelry exists, and after their first O with Vesper, they'll be glad you opened their eyes to it.
Best Vibrator To Gift Yourself
If you're going around to holiday parties as the sex toy fairy this month, it's only fair that you buy a little treat for yourself, too. After all, it's called self-pleasure, right? If you have the means to splurge a bit, we highly recommend Lelo's luxury Sona 2 Cruise. Its tagline is "clitorally mindblowing" with good reason. It uses sonic waves to stimulate your clit both externally and internally for a toe-curling orgasm you won't believe you ever lived without. Oh, and it's currently 25% off.
Happy orgasmic holidays to you and yours!
