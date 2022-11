The 11 Best Vibrators To Gift Everyone On Your Holiday Shopping List

It’s officially that time of year when we show appreciation to our friends and families with tokens and gestures in the form of presents. I don't know about you, but my shopping list has gotten suspiciously long this year. That's because a holiday gift is a perfect way to say: "Hey, I've been thinking about you, and you deserve a treat." And nothing says “treat” quite like a vibrator. If you’re staring slack-jawed at the screen in confusion, listen up. I have seen rooms full of women go wild with glee at a gifted vibrator . It’s an unexpected but delightful present that is not only feminist, but it's also a thoughtful way to open up your friends to a new pleasurable way of life.Though we have come a long way in removing taboos from female masturbation , some people still feel a little nervous about buying a vibrator for themselves. Which is understandable! There are more types of vibrators than there are shapes and sizes of dicks. From suction to clitoral stimulators to rabbits at all different price points, it can feel overwhelming. But whether your friend is a vibrator newbie or a sex toy expert, we promise they will be utterly delighted by a gifted vibrator this holiday season.