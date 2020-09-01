There's a hierarchy to most people's underwear collection: you have the pairs you wear when you think you're going to have sex, the ones that are replace pajama bottoms, your period day pairs, the go-to's for taking hot selfies, and so on. But the thing is, you can make pretty much any pair of underwear super sexy by adding a vibrator. (Not to mention, it also makes for a pretty hot WFH secret if you're taking a quick break from emails.)
Some underwear are made for this exact purpose, and include a pocket that you can slide a small vibrator inside. In theory, you're supposed to wear the vibrating underwear as you go about your day, and surreptitiously operate it using a remote control or app. Or you could just wear them in bed while you or your partner controls the vibrations. However you choose to use them, vibrating panties are a fun and unexpected way to make using a vibrator a little more exciting — or at the very least, hands-free.
Ahead, we found the best vibrating panties and some vibrators that fit inside of the underwear you already own.
