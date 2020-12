7 Vegan Delivery Services That Are Plant-Based Perfection

When it comes to plant-based living, there are often a plethora of questions: What do you consume besides leafy greens and glowing smoothies? Where do you grocery shop? How do you make meals more enjoyable? Luckily, these days just about everything is deliverable from wine baskets to ready-to-eat frozen meals — and we're not talking about your grandpa's Hungry Man freezer selections. Vibrant, gratifying, and nutritious vegan meal delivery services actually exist AND offer warming combinations for every type of diner during these socially-distanced times.