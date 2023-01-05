6 Genderless Fragrances That Are Anything But Boring

Whether you're an olafactory fanatic looking for your new signature scent or you're just starting to dip your toes into the genderless scented pool, we all know a new year means a new scent. But in a world full of colognes and perfumes with harsh gendered lines, it's hard to figure out which are the truly unisex fragrances. And what exactly do we mean by that? Subjectively, everything can be gender-neutral — what can be gender euphoric for someone can be dysphoric for someone else — but in general, we're looking for those scents that live in between perfumes and colognes, with an effortless blend of deep warm notes (often thought of as "masculine") and classically feminine ones (florals, fruity, or fresh). If that's what you're looking for read on — I, a non-binary fragrance-obsessed shopping writer, have done all the leg work and brought you the best (and some of my personal favorite) gender-neutral fragrances. From ones with the under-$100 price tag to the luxurious ones worth over $300, these non-gendered scents work for everyone.
Boy Smells doesn't actually have gender*less* fragrances, instead, they offer "genderful" ones meant for all "modern identities that defy definitions." The brand puts queer people at the forefront when it comes to product creation. Woodphoria (a play on the words 'gender euphoria') is the sun-kissed, bright, and woodsy scent you've been craving for. It features notes of fig, coconut, jasmine petals, sandalwood, cedarwood, and musks.
Inspired by the founders' Korean heritage, Elorea's fragrances balance the traditional with the modern. Using high-quality Korean ingredients, Elorea's genderless scents are inspired by the luxuries of nature. Earth (곤) is, of course, an earthy scent with a blend of violet, cardamom, vanilla, iris, Goheung cypress, leather, and sandalwood.
I'm sure you've heard of famously expensive fragrance brand Le Labo, well known for its unique unisex scents that "intoxicate a man as much as a woman" — and everyone in between, of course. The brand's absolute bestseller is Santal 33. Inspired by the American Wild West, the scent blends notes of violet accord, cardamom, iris, cedarwood, leather, and sandalwood that create a scent that is both light and strong – the best of both worlds.
The Nue Co. is all about products that are good for you and your well-being, and yes, that includes its fragrances. If you're in the market for holistic healing with clean and good-for-you ingredients while smelling heavenly, this is for you. Mind Energy's spicy scent is meant to give you focus and clarity with its blend of sage, juniper, pink peppercorn, and geranium notes.
The most affordable fragrance on this list, queer-owned brand NOTO is very well-known for its gender-neutral skin and body care. Different from its bestseller Agender Oil, the Rooted Oil is a scented one and meant to perfume anywhere your heart desires. The scent is filled with a mix of palo santo, bergamot, cardamom, and cedarwood notes.
After the most affordable option on this list comes the most expensive. But rest assured, the high price tag reflects the quality. House of Bo fragrances are inspired by the founder's Mexican heritage and are filled to the brim with luxurious ingredients that will have you smelling like a million bucks. My personal favorite, El Sireno — which translates to 'the merman' — is an aquatic floral scent that toes the line perfectly between traditional cologne and perfume. It features notes of kelp, banana leaf, lavender, magnolia, ylang-ylang, oakmoss, and sandalwood.
