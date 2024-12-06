The Best Things R29 Editors Bought Last Month — All Under $100

The year is coming to a close — but not before we share our penultimate assortment of monthly favorites, straight from the order histories of R29’s editors.
November is quite a banner month in the world of online shopping: It sees the arrival of holiday collections and limited-edition sets, as well as the biggest sales of the year for Black Friday and Cyber Monday (basically our Super Bowl). But just because we were hard at work compiling the best gifts and deals online doesn’t mean we didn’t steal a moment to purchase a few things for ourselves — highlights included cozy sock slippers, luxe moisturizers, puffer jackets for your feet (you’ll see what we mean), and other seasonal items that we simply couldn’t do without. We’ve compiled the MVPs (Most Valuable Purchases) from November, and, best of all, everything clocks in at under $100 — a sweet spot between a cheap thrill and an investment piece. You’re welcome.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.