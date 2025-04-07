The Best Things R29 Editors Bought Last Month — All Under $100

Feel that? Spring is in the air, and so is our wardrobe refresh. Though the season officially starts in late March, this month, we finally shed winter’s brisk clutches and stepped into our truest spring selves. From floral fragrances to pointelle tops to sheer tinted balms, the forecast is fresh; just peep our team’s favorite recent purchases (and the occasional gifted gem we loved so much we’ll repurchase with our own money).
Every month, our professional online shoppers (aka Refinery29 editors) reveal the smartest buys across fashion, beauty, home, and more so you can see — and shop! — what we’re loving right here, right now. Sure, we love splurging on timeless pieces we’ll keep for years, but nothing beats the thrill of a steal under $100. Here are our top picks from last month.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.