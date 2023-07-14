ADVERTISEMENT
Do you hear that? It's the sound of summer in full swing: Ocean waves (depending on where you live), subway brakes screeching (again, depending on where you live), and the imaginary cha-ching! of scoring a great deal — and would you know it, we've got 29 of them right here in the following slides.
From high-protein, gluten-free cereal to breezy linen shorts, travel-ready toiletry bags, and much more, we've corralled our latest product dump of editor-vetted favorite purchases from the last month, all clocking in at under $100. Peruse them all here — and with any luck, we hope our shopping juju rubs off and you leave with a summer-ready gem (or two).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.