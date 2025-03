The Best Things R29 Editors Bought Last Month — All Under $100

As we do every month without fail , our trusty team of savvy shopping editors divulge their order histories from the past month to present our favorite recent purchases. And as much as we love (and recommend!) the thoughtful investment piece that we plan on loving for years — even decades! — to come, there’s something to be said for the reasonably-priced thrill. From fashion to beauty to everything else, these are the best things we tried (and loved!) last month — all clocking in at under $100.