The Best Things R29 Editors Bought Last Month — All Under $100

As April showers begin fading away into our memory, it’s time for May flowers and peak spring style season. Warmer weather is back until further notice, which means tank tops, bronzing drops, chic sandals, and other fresh finds being added to our editors’ regular rotation. For our latest column of Refinery29’s MVPs (most valuable purchases), we polled our coworkers’ order histories and group chats to present the can’t-shut-up-about-it fashion, beauty, and lifestyle investment pieces that made our month — and best of all, everything clocks in at $100 or less.
From the drugstore glossy lipstick that’s a designer dupe to the matcha cookies that have seriously leveled up our snack game, keep clicking to see (and shop!) the products our team of shopping editors tried and loved last month.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.