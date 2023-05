32 Under-$100 Buys R29 Editors Tried & Loved In April

We’ve officially reached the part of the year where the jackets have been phased out of regular rotation and summer vacay plans are well on the horizon. But you could tell that based on the literal receipts of what R29 shopped this month.For the latest installment of our under-$100 favorites , we polled our savvy coworkers on the best purchases of April; per usual, they did not disappoint. (No gatekeeping here!) From on-sale travel backpacks to luxe lip balms, whimsical fuzzy tees, and more, our monthly MVPs are equal parts cheerful and practical. Ahead, scope out 32 of our editor-approved finds from the past month.