Every other week, Netflix debuts roughly a dozen new shows for you to sift through. That alone is an overwhelming amount of television. But, when you factor in broadcast, cable, and other streaming services who are also premiering new series every week, that's a whole lot of media to consume.
No matter what you do, some fantastic show is probably falling through the cracks. So, how is anyone supposed to know what to watch in 2019? By finding out the absolute best series made this year, of course.
Help is on the way with this helpful guide to the 2019 shows worth your time, presented in chronological premiere order. You’ll find dramas, comedies, soaps, and docuseries, all guaranteed to be deserving of the investment of your time.
your favorite series made the list.