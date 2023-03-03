13 Travel Toiletry Bottles To Make Your Plane Journey Suck Less

As if modern travel wasn't enough of a soul-crushing time suck, the 3.4 oz. liquid requirements make it a moisture-sucking one, too. Even if you fork over the $50 fee to check your favorite skin-care products in your weekender bag or rolling luggage, you'll still have to last hours in a pressurized cabin without your jumbo face mist and hydrating serum — and nobody needs that.
But what if you could have the best of both worlds by transferring all your favorite products into the best TSA-approved travel bottles? Not only are they easy-to-carry, reusable, and cost-effective, but they're also better for the environment because they cut down on unnecessary, one-use packaging. We've rounded up some of the best travel containers for toiletries the internet has to offer — from jars and tubes for skin care to portable misters and even fragrance decanters — ahead.
At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team.
