The Most Underrated Fall Products At Trader Joe’s, According To Employees

Fall is magical at Trader Joe's. Just as the colors start to change on trees, orange, yellow, and red packaging pops up across the shelves at each store location. The chain brings its A-game when it comes to seasonal products this time of year, introducing new frozen dinners, snack foods, jarred soups and sauces, and sweet treats. And, of course, fall also brings an annual pumpkin-takeover.
As wonderful as that might be, the sheer number of festive fall products can be overwhelming. To help combat that feeling and ensure that you don't miss out on the best autumnal items that get overshadowed by the most flashy, viral, pump-tastic products, we reached out to Trader Joe's employees at locations across the country to learn about the grocery chain's most underrated fall foods. Take a look ahead to find out their answers.