These TikTokers Have The Best Amazon Storefronts For Home Goods

In the early days of TikTok, content creators thrived off of the mystery and exclusivity behind their coveted aesthetics. Sometimes, the only response you could expect from comments like "Hey, where's the cute squiggly candle from?", "DRESS???", "What's the lip combo?" was the maddening "liked by creator." However, these days sharing is the new gatekeeping, thanks in no small part to affiliate links that make divulging the source of your new favorite vase all the more tempting. But don't expect the influencers to spill the deets in a video. The real source of their enviable style lies within creators' curated Linktrees: their Amazon storefronts.
Click on an influencer's Amazon storefront, and you'll find pages of categorized personal product recs from home decor gems to affordable beauty, fashion finds, and more. It's a true win-win. We get direct links to in-demand, tried-and-true items; creators get a monetary reward for sharing their intel. But which storefronts are worth surfing? I did some digging to see which influencers really know how to navigate the endless scroll that is Amazon, saving you endless scrolling on TikTok. And they're good — seriously, the following storefronts made me add three products to my last Amazon haul. They're called influencers for a reason.
For the cutest desk accessories, organization, decor, and more take a look-see at Shirley Silva's curated lists. A few items are even Refinery29 reader-favorites, like the adorable multi-colored Bluetooth keyboard and handy desktop organizer.
I could — and somewhat did — scroll through Saraa's Amazon storefront for an hour or two. Her eclectic collection of unique, vibrant home decor is every maximalist's dream and perfect for gifting. Whether it's the candle gift sets or strawberry tea kettles, this shop never fails to make me smile.
Introducing the best place to be for practical #cleantok devotees: Kami Larae's Amazon storefront. It features lists upon lists of trendy smart home gadgets, cleaning supplies, bathroom necessities, and more essentials hidden in Amazon's vast inventory.
Deasiaa Eashaal's storefront is the ultimate destination for luxurious and elevated home finds at affordable prices. It makes sense — her TikTok page features tours of her glam home and tutorials on how to achieve the same lovely look.
Although Monet McMichael's 3.2 million TikTok followers and I run to her page for makeup tutorials and day-in-the-life vlogs, her storefront has some excellent lifestyle buys — especially for aspiring influencers. For the best phone stands, lights, cameras, and more, take a scroll through her profile now.
