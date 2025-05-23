Thong Kitten Heels Just Hit Their Peak — 22 Choice Pairs To Shop Now

Thong kitten heels may not be new, but this season, they’re everywhere. The ‘90s-inspired style has been circulating for a while now, riding the wave of minimal nostalgia — but 2025 is teetering into full-on mania thanks to elevated takes on the flat flip-flop (thank you, The Row). Think ultra-slick leather in black, brown, and beige; playful pops of yellow, ice blue, or red; and even bold patterns (hello, zebra print).
The appeal is obvious: It’s the perfect heel when you don’t want to wear heels. A subtle lift that elongates the leg and feels a touch more dressed-up, without veering into try-hard territory. Whether paired with jeans or styled with your favorite breezy sundress, thong kitten heels are the cool-girl alternative to the expected block heel. Easy. Comfortable. Fancy-free.
Ahead, the 22 topping our list right now.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.