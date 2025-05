Thong Kitten Heels Just Hit Their Peak — 22 Choice Pairs To Shop Now

Thong kitten heels may not be new, but this season , they’re everywhere. The ‘90s-inspired style has been circulating for a while now, riding the wave of minimal nostalgia — but 2025 is teetering into full-on mania thanks to elevated takes on the flat flip-flop (thank you, The Row). Think ultra-slick leather in black, brown, and beige; playful pops of yellow , ice blue, or red; and even bold patterns (hello, zebra print).