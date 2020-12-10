15 Thigh-High Boots In Every Heel Height And Price Point

By now, thigh-high boots can be considered a wardrobe staple. While previously knee-high boots were a winter go-to for their versatile silhouette, over the last few winter seasons, over-the-knee styles have taken off on the runways and in street style. Now available in every iteration, color, and heel height and at every price point, there's no shortage of looks that they could go with.
Wear thigh-high boots with an oversized sweatshirt for an Ariana Grande-approved (and quarantine-friendly) take; style them over jeans for a more casual look; or throw them underneath a knee-length dress or coat for a monochromatic (or, alternatively, contrasting) pop.
Ahead, our shopping guide to thigh-high boots by heel height.
