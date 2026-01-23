Tea Scents Are 2026’s Next Big Fragrance Trend
Here’s the tea — no, really — on 2026’s most exciting fragrance trend. 2025 may have been the year of vanilla scents, but if we had to call it early? Let’s just say that tea scents are about to be everywhere.
Notes of tea aren’t totally new in the perfume world; Early adopters of the trend include Guerlain's Aqua Allegoria and Elizabeth Arden's White Tea range, but the latest iterations borrow from modern sips ranging from chai to matcha, and everything in between. (“The earthy, green addition of matcha in a perfume can feel grounding and calming, taking you back to that matcha moment in the morning,” Michelle Feeney, founder of Floral Street, told us last year.) Like the signature brewed beverage, tea-infused fragrances across the board have a certain airy lightness about them (somewhat of a palate cleanser compared to the polarizing, cloying nature of gourmands), and generally aren’t the strong, heady types that can easily overpower a room. As such, they’re ideal for wearing alone during the daytime or even layering with other perfumes to create a bespoke result.
Not only is this a bourgeoning trend within perfumery, but it’s one that has made its way into R29 editors’ own routines for a much-needed moment of grounding and centering calm. Below, 12 tea-infused fragrances that we're spritzing nonstop until further notice.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
