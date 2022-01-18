You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
If you thought Amazon was THE big a$$ e-tailer boasting an endless trove of hidden-gem treasure, then hold onto your hats because we're diving into Target next. The red-dot legend really needs no introduction, but we'll settle on the following: it's an R29-reader-and-editor-favorite destination for all things obsession-worthy across every category imaginable. We're talking the best budget-friendly and compliment-getting goods from beloved in-house labels (your Threshold with Studio McGees or Universal Threads) to very popular household brands (your Sertas or La Roche-Posays) and even highly-anticipated designer collabs you can't buy anywhere else (your LEGOs or Christopher John Rogers).
"Footwear fetishists, behold: we present to you a suede-ish platform boot boasting that coveted Brooklyn-by-way-of-Copenhagen vibe. Longtime clog enthusiasts (raises hand) might clutch their pearls (raises other hand) at the sight of such a … faithful homage to a pricier and (presumably) higher-quality footwear brand, but when it comes to trends, we find wisdom in that old romance adage: that there’s someone (or some clog) out there for everyone. And if you’re not ready to commit multiple hundos to the genuine article, this Target style — clocking in at a whopping $39.99 — isn’t a bad place to start. Did we mention it has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating and 90+ (mostly) glowing reviews?" – Emily Ruane, Editor
"One of the better moments of 2021 was discovering that Lego’s (yes, the toy brand) collection for Target was not going to sell out as quickly as some of the retailer’s high-fashion collaborations, and despite launching in early December there’s still plenty of geometrically-patterned; primary-hued; fashion and home decor to be had. (Better yet, it’s all in clearance mode.) Our pick is this Tetris-inspired accent rug that feels plucked from the rare inventory of an avant-garde design shop." – Emily Ruane, Editor
"I’m moving soon, so naturally my Pinterest is overflowing with mood images and organization gewgaws that I’ll be adding to our space once we’re settled. These mismatched stone bookends caught my eye immediately — they are so subtle but have enough presence to liven up a bookshelf. 'Simple, elegant shape, real marble,' wrote one of 54 reviewers. 'Say no more.'"– Emily Ruane, Editor
"If I am in Target, you will most likely find me in the underwear section. I just love a cheap thong that feels like nothing — and, that’s exactly what these undies do. The cotton makes this pair breathable, and it hangs nicely on the hips. They make great everyday cronies." – Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
"After the underwear section, you’ll see me scoping out some new styles in the ever-so-exciting sock aisle. Target crew socks are the backbone of my wardrobe and have been keeping my ankles warm for years. They also look great with a chunky loafer." – Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
"Gear up for a lot of Wild Fable recs from yours truly, because the in-house Target label with just the right amount of Gen-Z energy is just that good. I love a zip-up fleece with retro color-blocked accents and this $25 style hits both of those nails on the head. It's super soft, super affordable, and looks super cute styled with leggings and sneakers." – Elizabeth Buxton, Affiliate Senior Director
"After moving from a cramped city apartment to a real house in the burbs, I suddenly had space for furniture past the extent of a couch and a coffee table. My secret-furnishing-on-a-budget weapon was, of course, Target. The retailer's Studio McGee collection is a must for those in search of elevated-minimal-aesthetic pieces that cost a whole lot less than they look. Case in point: this superb armchair I bought for my office; it's sturdy yet plush and expensive-looking yet reasonably priced. I always get compliments from house guests who can never seem to believe that 'I got it from Target!'" – Elizabeth Buxton, Affiliate Senior Director
"I am simply obsessed with this jacket and cannot get over the fact that it only cost me 48 bucks. After pining over a brand that shall not be named's out-of-my-budget style, I stumbled upon this while exploring Target's virtual aisles and gasped. While the quality isn't super luxe, for a faux-fur novelty look it's just perfect. The lilac color is just as dreamy in person, and I always get compliments when I sport it out on the town." – Elizabeth Buxton, Affiliate Senior Director
"Looking for the perfect purple hair clip to go with the perfect faux-fur-cuffed jacket above? Look no further than (another) one of my Wild Fable favorites. This $5, oversized checkered claw adds the perfect punch of pizazz to my hair in between washes when I can't bear to wear it down." – Elizabeth Buxton, Affiliate Senior Director
"This is the ONLY natural deodorant that I’ve tried that genuinely keeps my body odor at bay for hours on end. It has a nice calm scent that is not overpowering. Consistency-wise it’s a bit paste-like and powdery. It’s definitely worth checking out." – Chichi Offor, Affiliate Associate Writer
"My sister sent this $7 bralette to me after seeing people obsess over it on Tiktok. Both of us quickly ordered the inexpensive bralette and are OBSESSED. It’s too bad that the plus-sizes are still sold out, but standard sizes seem to be re-stocked. This bralette is so comfy. I like to wear it as a crop top and as a bralette. It’s also reversible, so you can choose a v-cut or a scoop cut depending on your mood that day." – Chichi Offor, Affiliate Associate Writer
"If you live in an apartment where you don’t have control over the radiator temp, heated blankets are IT during the frigid winter." – Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist
"I love a French drugstore brand and this tinted La Roche-Posay primer is under $50, includes SPF, and works really well for my skin in the colder months." – Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist
"I’ve purchased Target sports bras since I was in high school. They’re simple, comfortable, and SUPER reasonably priced" – Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist
"This plant-based stain remover is meant to tackle serious stains on baby clothes, beds, etc., but I (not a mom) actually swear by this stuff for quickly cleaning up pup-related accidents. Also, the fact that it’s free of dyes and harsh chemicals is a major plus for me." – Karina Hoshikawa, Affiliate Beauty & Wellness Writer
"First thing’s first: When Target says “cropped”, they mean it. This is one teeny-tiny tee! I love layering this top under cardigans, overalls, dresses, and more. What’s more, the $5 price tag means I can afford to stock up in different colors." – Karina Hoshikawa, Affiliate Beauty & Wellness Writer
"A space-saving spice rack perfect for small kitchens? You’re looking at it. My biggest gripe with 99% of spice racks is that they’re big enough to fit approximately 400 bottles of oregano. I love to cook, but I’m no Ina Garten! As such, I need something that won’t monopolize precious counter space. When I tell you that I BOPIS-ed this spice rack so fast, I mean it: As soon as I came upon this highly-rated gem, I knew this was what I had been searching for. It only has two tiers, but still fits plenty of bottles – and it’s cute!" – Karina Hoshikawa, Affiliate Beauty & Wellness Writer
