We Hit The Quirky Sweater Honeypot At Anthropologie

Last season, while shopping for sweaters, we opted for more office-appropriate styles in go-with-the-flow hues. But now, in the fall of 2020, we’re throwing caution to the wind and only pulling the trigger on quirky knitwear that's crafted to spark joy when layered in with our stay-at-home-lounge looks. And, when it comes to stylish offbeat knit pieces that won’t rival the cost of your monthly rent, the boho-retailer favorite Anthropologie dreamily floats to the tops of our must-shop lists.
With a well-priced range of cardigans and crewnecks that boast covetable details like embroidery, textured weaves, and breathtaking colors and patterns, the multi-brand shop is a go-to for creative cold-weather layering. Plus, with its comprehensive size assortment that covers petite, plus, and everything in between, there’s a statement-making sweater in the mix for nearly every body. Click through to scope out our top picks of Anthro’s finest frame-worthy knits worth adding to your cozy collection.
