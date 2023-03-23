Transitioning to a more sustainable lifestyle can seem overwhelming if you don't know where to start — especially now that almost any piece of clothing or accessory can be made sustainably. From purses made of vegan mushroom leather to sustainable shoes made of recycled sex toys, there are so many places you could begin. But adopting a greener lifestyle can be as simple as starting at the bottom... or more specifically, your bottom (aka your underwear). Making the decision to start wearing underwear that uses organic fabrics, is composed of recycled materials, and limits fabric waste is an easy first step toward living the eco-friendly life of your dreams.
Take our hand and let's browse through the best sustainable underwear styles available today, from boy shorts to thongs to seamless styles. To help you fish through the sea, we've gone through brands on brands and found the 31 best pairs of sustainable underwear for you. Read ahead to find your fit!
The Best Sustainable Seamless Underwear
While almost everyone wears underwear – save for those brave souls who go commando – who wants it to show under your slinky silk slip dress or perfectly ironed linen skirt? Not I, butterfly. The invisibility factor of seamless styles makes it the unspoken hero of underwear: it's comfortable, low-key, and imperceptible to the human eye under clothes. Wave goodbye to dreaded underwear lines with these seamless sustainable underwear picks.
The Best Sustainable Hipster Underwear
Hipster isn't just a designation for people — it's also the name of one of our favorite styles of underwear. Hipster underwear puts comfort first and offers moderate coverage... but that's not to say hipsters can't be spicy, too, with the addition of a little lace and funky patterns.
The Best Sustainable Briefs
Much like the hipster, the brief is another underwear cut that prioritizes comfort over aesthetics, but with more coverage. While the hipster sits at your hips and has the potential to be a lil cheeky, the brief is modest with a high waistband and full coverage for all the junk in your trunk... think the underwear you'd be okay with your meemaw seeing if she caught you in your drawers.
The Best Sustainable Bikini Underwear
The bikini is another classic underwear style with medium coverage that shows off them hips with a low-rise waist. Think of them as the cheekier cousin of the hipster and briefs.
The Best Sustainable Boy Shorts
When I think of boy shorts, I think of Avril Lavigne — specifically her "Best Damn Thing" era. They're spunky, comfortable, provide maximum coverage, and look great on everyone.
The Best Sustainable Thongs
Thongs are the superstars of underwear – songs have been written about them, they've made multiple appearances on the red carpet, and, of course, they eliminate underwear lines from behind under close-fitting clothing. With that level of celebrity, it only makes sense that brands would branch out into sustainable versions.
