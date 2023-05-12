Our Favorite Supergoop! Sunscreens Are On Sale — But Only For A Limited Time

Summer is literally right around the corner, and with that comes applying sunscreen upon sunscreen to protect delicate skin from the sun's harsh (but oh-so-good) rays. Supergoop!, the R29-favorite sunscreen brand, guarantees we're all well-stocked and prepared with its latest sale event. Today through May 16, use the promo code SPF20 to get 20% off all SPF products. Plus, if you have a Supergoop! account, you get free shipping on all sale orders. So, don't wait to get burned in the sun to take advantage of this limited-time sale, and keep on reading to check out the products we recommend.
Even the most sunscreen-averse can't help but vibe with this R29-beloved sunscreen, which goes on clear and has a satin-like matte finish — guaranteed to look great under makeup.
A dewy illuminator that doubles as sunscreen, this glow-boosting lotion by Supergoop! is infused with SPF 40 and will leave you absolutely glowy.
The Supergoop! SPF 50 non-aerosol body mist puts all other spray sunscreens to shame. It promises to blend in fast and takes all of 10 seconds to apply (and re-apply and re-apply...).
The ultimate on-the-go beauty item with a punch of SPF, the Supergoop! (Re)Setting 100% Mineral Powder will set your makeup and mattify your skin perfectly.
This travel-friendly Glow Stick is perfect for quick touch-ups on the go. Plus, it adds a boost of hydration and glow to dehydrated, dry skin.
The OG of all OGs — if you want a beauty item that does it all, the Supergoop! Play Lotion is the top pick for both face and body.
Want a powerhouse daily moisturizer that also packs an SPF punch? This is officially it.
Even our under-eyes need a little SPF TLC, the Supergoop! Mineral Eye Cream features probiotics and caffeine to awaken and brighten tired eyes.
Don't forget to protect and soothe your lips before going out into the sun with Supergoop!'s lip balm. It features an SPF30, acai, and shea butter.
