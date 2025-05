I Tried $578 Worth Of Sunscreen. Here’s What Was Worth It

True to its name — and despite being a mineral sunscreen, which is usually thicker — this really does feel like silk on the skin. It absorbs almost instantly, with no rubbing required (excessively massaging in sunscreen can actually lower your protection , as you start to mess up the layer). Also, the subtle tint helps cancel out any white cast from the mineral UV filters, which deflect both UVA and UVB rays. Better still, it offers broad-spectrum protection against those two damaging rays. When I use it, my skin looks matte and fresh — no small feat given how oily I usually am. That's all thanks to the added niacinamide, which prevents excess oil production. At $64, it’s not cheap. If you have more to spend and hate the greasy feel of most sunscreens, you won’t be disappointed.