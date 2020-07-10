11 Top-Rated Sunscreens (& Where To Score Them On Sale)

The sun has set on days of slathering our bods in baby oil to get that I'm-a-bronzed-goddess glow. It's 2020 and we know damn well that using SPF is an essential practice in healthy-skincare, especially when damaging UV rays are part of the equation. With the arrival of the spending-time-outside season (aka summer), sun-exposure is tough to avoid. This is why we crafted a shopping guide to the top-reviewed and safest sunscreens available — along with all the deals you can currently score on them, too.
Refinery29's SPF-coverage is all-encompassing: from best-for-your-skin type to situational exposure levels, general explainers, new product releases, and more. Here, we're specifically targeting a batch of customer-approved sunscreens and where you can snag them on discount (every dollar counts because that sweet-summer-skin elixir is pricey, people). We hunted through a sea of product reviews to find the best SPFs around, according to the healthy-skin humans who use them IRL. These protective goods aren't only top-rated buys but they're also all sensitive-skin friendly, provide long-lasting coverage, and are either completely paraben or oxybenzone-free (a.k.a. reef-safe).
Scroll on to lotion-up with the savviest, most sustainable, and (where applicable) slashed-price SPF.
