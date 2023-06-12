13 Popular Sunscreens Tried & Tested On Dark Skin

ADVERTISEMENT
Welcome to Sun Blocked, Refinery29’s global call-to-action to wake up to the serious dangers of tanning. No lectures or shaming, we promise. Instead, our goal is to arm you with the facts you need to protect your skin to the best of your ability, because there’s no such thing as safe sun.
There's no denying the power of a high factor, broad spectrum sunscreen in your skin-care routine. Whether you prefer a mineral or chemical version, a generous layer of SPF will protect your skin from UVA (the ultraviolet rays associated with premature aging and melanoma skin cancer) and UVB (the rays which cause sunburn). But finding a sunscreen that is compatible with dark skin? Well, that's no mean feat.
There's no denying the power of a high factor, broad spectrum sunscreen in your skin-care routine. Whether you prefer a mineral or chemical version, a generous layer of SPF will protect your skin from UVA (the ultraviolet rays associated with premature aging and melanoma skin cancer) and UVB (the rays which cause sunburn). But finding a sunscreen that is compatible with dark skin? Well, that's no mean feat.
Often, the ingredients that are so brilliant at shielding skin against those damaging UV rays can also leave behind an unsightly white cast, making darker skin looking more ashy and gray than glowy.
By now, sunscreen should be a staple in your morning skin-care routine — come rain or shine — but if you're thinking about trying something new or simply want to step up your skin-care game for summer, look no further. Ahead, Dami and Breanna have done all the legwork, having tried 13 popular SPFs. Here are their honest thoughts.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.