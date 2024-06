6 “Summer In A Bottle” Perfumes Guaranteed To Lift Your Mood

There are plenty of new summer fragrances claiming to have captured sunshine in a bottle; think refreshing bursts of citrus, breezy white florals, coconutty sunscreen and hints of ocean air. A single spritz of the right perfume can recover happy memories of summers past: Olfactory recognition is a very powerful part of our brains and research has shown that sense of smell is closely linked to memory . Even if you're staying close to home this summer, the right scent can make you feel like you’re jetting off to the Mediterranean (gelato dripping down your hands is optional).