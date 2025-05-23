ADVERTISEMENT
Best Under $150 Fashion Picks For Every Summer Occasion

Irina Grechko
Last Updated May 23, 2025, 5:15 PM
Refinery 29’s Global Fashion Director Irina Grechko knows a thing or two (or twenty-two!) about what makes a good fashion investment. Watch this space monthly to get answers to all your shopping questions, and insights on the season’s top trends and covetable styles, as Irina shares her shopping picks as if it’s her job… because it is.
While the solstice may mark the formal start of summer, Memorial Day is the unofficial kickoff of the warm-weather season. The holiday weekend brings the return of whites, leg-baring dresses, and seasonal accessories like open-toe shoes and trendy sunglasses. If you're in the process of flipping your closet from spring (or, if you're a hopeless procrastinator like me... maybe even winter), now's the perfect time to reassess your summer wardrobe and decide which seen-better-days basics need replacing — and which fresh-off-the-runway trends are still missing.
But filling those wardrobe gaps doesn’t have to drain your paycheck. Plenty of reader-favorite retailers are offering this season’s best summer trends for under $150. Ahead, our favorite fashion picks for every summery occasion, from vacation to wedding season.

Summer Fashion Under $150: Wardrobe Staples

Update your basics with luxe, versatile additions: soft, breezy sweaters to unwrap from your shoulders during sunset beach walks; go-with-everything cotton tees; pants that go from plane to sightseeing; and foolproof denim. If you're investing in one sneaker trend this summer, make it a slimmer, retro-inspired pair. Add soft flats for packing ease. Finish any outfit with classic hoops (and a swipe of red lipstick).
Kallmeyer New York
Wynn Striped Cotton-jersey T-shirt
$120.00
Net-A-Porter
$120.00
Kallmeyer New York
Buck Mason
Surplus Rib Weekender Pant
$98.00
Buck Mason
Rothy's
The Square Mary Jane
$109.00$159.00
Rothy's
Jennifer Fisher
1" Thread Mini Hoops
$199.00
Jennifer Fisher
Levi's
Ankle Column Skirt
$49.98$98.00
Levi's
Adidas
Japan Suede-trimmed Leather Sneakers
$84.00$120.00
Net-A-Porter

Summer Fashion Under $150: Vacation Wear

This season is packed with fun prints — think fruit, stripes, and sea motifs. On the flip side, monochromatic linen sets remain wardrobe heroes, with endlessly mixable pieces. No matter your vibe, let your accessories do the talking: nostalgic jelly shoes, statement bags, and bandanas that double as tops or handbag wraps (if Labubus aren’t your thing).
Dissh
Nala Linen Resort Shirt
$149.99
Dissh
Dissh
Holden Linen Pant
$129.99
Dissh
Tkees x J. Crew
Mariana T-strap
$90.00
Tkees
Dôen
Petit Penny Bandana
$68.00
Dôen
Damson Madder
Cheyenne Smocked One-piece Swimsuit
$115.00
Nordstrom
The White Lotus x Banana Republic
Macrame Bag
$149.99$180.00
Banana Republic

Summer Fashion Under $150: Work Wear

A 9-to-5 wardrobe doesn’t have to be a boring one. Look for staples with a twist: collarless blazers, asymmetrical shirting, and Bermuda short suits. For those who wear jeans year-round, a denim dress is an easy office win. Suede-like textures are still trending, too, especially in slouchy bags and buttery-soft shoes that'll earn their fair share of compliments.
Aligne
Leo Long Waistcoat
$149.00
Aligne
Gap
Vegan Suede Slouchy Tote Bag
$55.00
Gap
Vagabond
Hermine Shoes
$130.00
Vagabond
Source Unknown
Tie Placket Stripe Shirt
$138.00
Source Unknown
Madewell x Alexa Chung
Denim Tank Midi Dress
$89.99$178.00
Madewell
Banana Republic
Printed Midi Skirt
$100.00$130.00
Banana Republic

Summer Fashion Under $150: Wedding Guest

If your weekend calendar is packed with weddings, don’t burn your budget on one-and-done looks. Reach for dresses, jumpsuits, or separates that can be styled up or down for multiple dress codes. Then let high-impact accessories do the heavy lifting — no one’s noticing a repeat when your shoes and earrings are stealing the spotlight.
AFRM
Barot Mesh Off-the-shoulder Maxi Dress
$138.00
Anthropologie
Zara
Midi Halter Dress
$35.90
Zara
Mango
Linen Jumpsuit With Polka-dots And Belt
$99.99
Mango
Jenny Bird
Rio Button Earrings
$118.00
Jenny Bird
COS
Soleil Clutch Bag
$99.00
COS
Charles & Keith
Oleana Clear Trapeze Heel Sandals
$89.00
Charles & Keith

Summer Fashion Under $150: Trend Must-Haves

If your closet needs a trend refresh, summer 2025 has you covered. Think retro polka dots, boho ruffles, east-west bags, and thong kitten heels. European summer and fisherman-core are still holding strong, as are butter yellow and the barrel-leg jean— just in case you’re fashionably late to the party.
Abercrombie and Fitch
Dipped-waist Bubble Hem Midi Dress
$97.50$130.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
JW PEI
Nova Shoulder Bag
$119.00
JW PEI
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
$49.95
Nordstrom
Uniqlo
Polo Short Sleeve Sweater
$39.90
Uniqlo
Everlane
The Way-high Curve Jean
$111.00$128.00
Everlane
Sperry
Authentic Original 2-eye Beaded Boat Shoe
$60.00$100.00
Nordstrom
