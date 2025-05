Best Under $150 Fashion Picks For Every Summer Occasion

While the solstice may mark the formal start of summer, Memorial Day is the unofficial kickoff of the warm-weather season. The holiday weekend brings the return of whites, leg-baring dresses , and seasonal accessories like open-toe shoes and trendy sunglasses . If you're in the process of flipping your closet from spring (or, if you're a hopeless procrastinator like me... maybe even winter), now's the perfect time to reassess your summer wardrobe and decide which seen-better-days basics need replacing — and which fresh-off-the-runway trends are still missing.