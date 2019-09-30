When I was in college, studying looked a lot like: 1. Remove textbook from backpack. 2. Open textbook. 3. Read a single page. 4. Browse Instagram Explore tab for approximately 23 minutes. 5. Rinse. 6. Repeat.
But nowadays, there are lots of apps to combat the aforementioned procrastination. (Honestly, they were probably in existence when I was in school... but that's neither here nor there.)
Ahead, we've corralled the best study apps for students — from note-taking to flashcard-making. Whether it's your first semester in college or this is far from your first midterms rodeo, check 'em out.
Advertisement
1 of 6
Teux DeuxCost: After 30-day free trial, $3/month or $24/year
Sometimes the key to studying is breaking up content into manageable parts, and this no-frills to-do list app is a highly user-friendly way of doing just that. As the simplest app on this list, Teux Deux shows you what needs to get done and helps cut out the extra white noise so you can seamlessly check each task off one by one.
2 of 6
ForestCost: $1.99
With this time-management app, you plant a tree when you want to focus, which then grows as you stay on task (or withers when you get distracted and inevitably go down a social media vortex). The more trees you grow, the denser your forest becomes. Also, the app partners with Trees for the Future and plants real-life trees, too. If seeing your progress in a tangible way motivates you and you like very cute stuff, this one's for you.
Advertisement
3 of 6
Evernote
Cost: Free or 7.99/month for Premium (or 50% with a student discount)
Before it ever comes time to study, it's important to set yourself up for success with solid class notes. Evernote is the perfect note-taking app for school — you can create notes with text, sketches, photos, screenshots, image files, audio, and web clippings, as well as create to-do lists. All in a chic (now available in dark mode, my favorite) and simple-to-use app that syncs across your devices.
4 of 6
QuizletCost: Free with in-app purchases
As the OG flashcard app, Quizlet is full of millions of free-to-use public study sets across a wide range of topics and disciplines. Or, you can use the app to make your own flashcard set. Ideal for when you need to cram before a test.
5 of 6
Scanner ProCost: $3.99
This app scans all your notes, handouts, and paperwork and digitizes it — making the text readable, which means no more typing up your notes. Really comes in handy when it comes time to make a study guide.
6 of 6
Exam Countdown LiteCost: Free
Overwhelmed by all your exam dates? Well, this is the ultimate exam planner: Just dump in your dates, and the app has countdown timers and reminders that will help you pace your studying accordingly.
Advertisement