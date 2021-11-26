We’re Diving Headfirst Into These Black Friday Streaming Deals

When prepping our Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping wishlists, lots of must-have items come to mind each year: big-ticket home items, covetable fashion steals, blowout beauty finds. But what about all things entertainment? Considering how much time — and money — we spend on streaming services, this is certainly one category that should not be overlooked this sales season, and the good news is, there are discounts aplenty.
From Hulu to Discovery+, top streaming channels all across the internet are offering special deals and promotions so you can get your favorite movies, TV shows, docu-series, and more straight to your devices — but for less. We've rounded up the package deals, the discounts, and the cyber sales that deserve your Black Friday dollars, so scroll right on through so you can save and stream for months to come.
Not only does Hulu have all your favorites (Grey's Anatomy, SNL, The Bachelorette — need I go on?) but the streamer is also home to acclaimed originals like The Great and Only Murders in the Building. And for a few days only, you can nab your own annual subscription for just $0.99 a month. Yes, that's 85% off. The deal expires November 30, so sign up while you can.
Where can you watch HGTV, Lifetime, The Food Network, and TLC? Better yet, where can you watch all four for $0.99 a month? We've got you: Discovery+. Sign up anytime before November 29 for 20% off your first three months.
If you're looking for a way to watch whatever you'd like live, Sling TV is your best bet — especially this Black Friday. This app-based streaming service lets you watch live TV, local channels, and on-demand content online. Up through November 29, buy a one-month subscription for a second month free. The offer is valid no matter which package you choose, but you can investigate all your options here.
