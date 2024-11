Buckle Up: Statement Belts Are Back

I’m a decidedly non-"Western" person, and yet, this Streets Ahead belt has become my entire personality. I’m obsessed. It’s the sleekness for me, which elevates basics like tees or a button-down (like I’m wearing here, with my trusty Everlane barn jacket on top) in a surprisingly fresh way (read: not your boring plain leather belt). The classic, heritage-style brown really grounds the look, while the sculptural matte hardware feels elevated, timeless, and modern — none of the overly detailed etching, embroidery, or studs that can make Western belts feel busy. Abercrombie’s version for just $40 is honestly incredible, too. (Yes, I have it!). For a bolder take on this trend, try studs. Instead of the ornate embellishments you’d expect in your horse-girl friend’s collection, opt for a polished version that riffs on the season’s moto-inspired accessories without going full middle-school grommet. (We all rocked that, right?)