Buckle Up: Statement Belts Are Back

Before you picture a rather useless, overly embellished relic from the aughts, let me stop you: Today’s statement belts are, thankfully, a little less “more is more” and a lot closer to “please note my discerning taste.” With just the right details — like high-polish and oversized buckles, a hint of leopard print, or even a sculptural clasp (largely thanks to Bottega Veneta’s recent runway influence) — they’re the kind of accessory that turns even your simplest outfits into something you’re eager to be seen in.