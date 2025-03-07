ADVERTISEMENT
The Best Spring 2025 Sneaker Trends — From Boxing Styles To Shoe Charms

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated March 7, 2025, 9:51 PM
It’s not quite sandal weather, but we’re more than ready to ditch our winter boots. Enter: a fresh pair of spring sneakers — the perfect way to manifest warmer days and embrace new beginnings.

While fall’s back-to-school season brought us bold sneaker trends like Mary Janes and ballerinas (which Refinery29 readers devoured), spring is ushering in loads of new statement-making pairs. Some, like leopard prints and platform soles, have endured, while others — think hiking sneakers and shoe charms — are stepping into the spotlight and earning their place in your rotation. 

Read on for the spring sneaker trends that’ll be everywhere over the next few months plus, the best styles to shop now.
Silver Sneakers

Shop This
Metallic sneakers have been trending for a while, but this spring, it’s all about silver. From slim, sporty silhouettes to cushy, chunky soles, brands are embracing chromatic finishes in every form. Need more convincing? Cecilie Bahnsen just debuted a new Asics silver sneaker collab at Paris Fashion Week, proving just how versatile this metallic can be, dressed up or down with any outfit.
Sam Edelman
Kallen Sneaker
$90.00
Sam Edelman
Nike
Nike Air Max Muse Sneakers
$160.00
Nike
VEJA
Volley Sneakers
$145.00
Free People
PUMA
Palermo Sneaker
$79.99
DSW
JW PEI
Rosie Metallic Bow Tie Low Top Sneakers
$59.00$109.00
JW PEI
Cole Haan
Grandpro Breakaway Sneakers
$59.95$130.00
Cole Haan
High-Top Sneakers

Shop This
Queue the Rocky theme music — boxing-style sneakers are officially in the ring. And yes, you can wear them whether you’re training for a match or just making a statement. This might be the boldest take on the retro-meets-sporty sneaker resurgence. Whether you score a pair from an athletic brand or a high-fashion house, there’s no shortage of standout styles — especially in spring-ready shades like pink and yellow. You can also lean into the high-top trend with basketball-inspired kicks (chock-full of March Madness energy). Style them with classic athleisure or spring dresses for a knockout look.
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico Mid Runner Sneaker
$141.00
Kickscrew
Converse
Run Star Hike Platform Color Pop Sneaker
$115.00
Converse
Adidas
Box Hog 4 Shoes
$130.00
Adidas
Saye
Modelo '89 High-top Sneakers
$120.00
Anthropologie
Loewe
Ballet Runner 2.0 High-top Sneakers
$990.00
mytheresa
SeaVees
La Brea Lug High Top Platform Sneaker
$120.00
SeaVees
Sneaker Charms

Shop This
Bag charms have been stealing the spotlight — think beaded keychains, mini plushies, and coin purses — but now it’s time to give shoe charms their moment. Your sneakers deserve a little razzle-dazzle, too! From jewelry-inspired accents to quirky baubles and statement laces, these decorative add-ons usually come in sets, so you can mix, match, and customize to your heart’s content. Options abound, from beaded bows and vintage-y trinkets to shoelace clips and more.
Urban Outfitters
Shoelace Charms Set
$20.00
Urban Outfitters
Dolce Vita
Notice Sneakers & Pin Charm Bundle
$150.00
Dolce Vita
Ella Shea
Shoe Charm Pack
$28.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Icon Shoe Charm Set
$28.00
Anthropologie
HLcollection
Strawberry, Bow & Evil Eye Shoe Charms
$57.00
Etsy
Hicarer
16 Pcs Shoelace Charms
$13.99
Amazon
Animal Print Sneakers

Shop This
Yes, animal print — especially leopard spots — is still going strong in 2025. But to stay ahead of the trend curve, there are a few more patterns to keep on your radar this spring. Our prediction? Going all-in on cow print with sneakers as part of the equation. Zebra stripes and snakeskin are also making waves across both lifestyle and athletic sneakers, including fun pops of color for a truly wild approach.
J.Crew
Leopard-print Calf Hair Rec Sneakers
$148.00
J.Crew
Zara
Animal Print Sneakers
$49.90
Zara
Steve Madden
Scooter Black Cow Print Sneaker
$70.00
Steve Madden
APL
Iconic Phantom Sneaker
$270.00
APL
Dries Van Noten
Paneled Snake-effect Leather Sneakers
$555.00
Net-A-Porter
Gola
Elan Sneakers
$110.00
Anthropologie
Hiking Sneakers

Shop This
Hiking sneakers aren’t just for the trails — they’ve been hitting the streets, especially during Fashion Month. Translation: you don’t have to be an avid nature enthusiast to embrace their rugged aesthetic. Features like supportive and cushioned insoles, grippy outsoles, and durable waterproof materials make them an all-around win for days you’re clocking 10K steps or more.  And thankfully, the era of clunky, not-so-cute hiking shoes is long gone. Vibrant, retro-inspired color combos and versatile neutrals lean into the “dad sneaker” vibe with a fashion-forward twist.
Saucony
Progrid Triumph 4 Gorpcore Sneaker
$160.00
Saucony
Hoka
Tor Summit Sneaker
$210.00
Hoka
Merrell
Moab Speed 2 Hiking Shoe
$140.00
Merrell
The North Face
Offtrail Hike Gore-tex Shoes
$185.00
The North Face
On
Cloudrock Low Waterproof Sneaker
$180.00
On
Teva
Aventrail Trail Running Shoe
$160.00
Teva
Platform Sneakers

Shop This
Okay, platform sneakers never really went out, but right now, they’re majorly in. While suede Isabel Marant wedge sneakers made a comeback in fall 2024, we’re betting on souped-up classics this season, especially tried-and-true white versions as the look. Whether you go for a sleek, minimalist pair or a chunky, futuristic take, consider it the perfect way to dodge spring puddles in style.
Keds
Triple Up Leather Sneakers
$74.95
Keds
Freebird
Club C Extra Sneaker
$89.99
DSW
Michael Kors
Romey Platform Sneaker
$69.00$175.00
Michael Kors
Soludos
The Ibiza Platform Sneaker
$139.00
Soludos
Prada
Downtown Bicolor Leather Low-top Sneakers
$1120.00
Neiman Marcus
ASOS DESIGN
Chunky Sneakers
$84.99
ASOS
