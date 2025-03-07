All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
It’s not quite sandal weather, but we’re more than ready to ditch our winter boots. Enter: a fresh pair of spring sneakers — the perfect way to manifest warmer days and embrace new beginnings.
While fall’s back-to-school season brought us bold sneaker trends like Mary Janes and ballerinas (which Refinery29 readers devoured), spring is ushering in loads of new statement-making pairs. Some, like leopard prints and platform soles, have endured, while others — think hiking sneakers and shoe charms — are stepping into the spotlight and earning their place in your rotation.
Read on for the spring sneaker trends that’ll be everywhere over the next few months plus, the best styles to shop now.
Silver Sneakers
Metallic sneakers have been trending for a while, but this spring, it’s all about silver. From slim, sporty silhouettes to cushy, chunky soles, brands are embracing chromatic finishes in every form. Need more convincing? Cecilie Bahnsen just debuted a new Asics silver sneaker collab at Paris Fashion Week, proving just how versatile this metallic can be, dressed up or down with any outfit.
High-Top Sneakers
Queue the Rocky theme music — boxing-style sneakers are officially in the ring. And yes, you can wear them whether you’re training for a match or just making a statement. This might be the boldest take on the retro-meets-sporty sneaker resurgence. Whether you score a pair from an athletic brand or a high-fashion house, there’s no shortage of standout styles — especially in spring-ready shades like pink and yellow. You can also lean into the high-top trend with basketball-inspired kicks (chock-full of March Madness energy). Style them with classic athleisure or spring dresses for a knockout look.
Sneaker Charms
Bag charms have been stealing the spotlight — think beaded keychains, mini plushies, and coin purses — but now it’s time to give shoe charms their moment. Your sneakers deserve a little razzle-dazzle, too! From jewelry-inspired accents to quirky baubles and statement laces, these decorative add-ons usually come in sets, so you can mix, match, and customize to your heart’s content. Options abound, from beaded bows and vintage-y trinkets to shoelace clips and more.
Animal Print Sneakers
Yes, animal print — especially leopard spots — is still going strong in 2025. But to stay ahead of the trend curve, there are a few more patterns to keep on your radar this spring. Our prediction? Going all-in on cow print with sneakers as part of the equation. Zebra stripes and snakeskin are also making waves across both lifestyle and athletic sneakers, including fun pops of color for a truly wild approach.
Hiking Sneakers
Hiking sneakers aren’t just for the trails — they’ve been hitting the streets, especially during Fashion Month. Translation: you don’t have to be an avid nature enthusiast to embrace their rugged aesthetic. Features like supportive and cushioned insoles, grippy outsoles, and durable waterproof materials make them an all-around win for days you’re clocking 10K steps or more. And thankfully, the era of clunky, not-so-cute hiking shoes is long gone. Vibrant, retro-inspired color combos and versatile neutrals lean into the “dad sneaker” vibe with a fashion-forward twist.
Platform Sneakers
Okay, platform sneakers never really went out, but right now, they’re majorly in. While suede Isabel Marant wedge sneakers made a comeback in fall 2024, we’re betting on souped-up classics this season, especially tried-and-true white versions as the look. Whether you go for a sleek, minimalist pair or a chunky, futuristic take, consider it the perfect way to dodge spring puddles in style.
