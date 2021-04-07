5 Trendy Spring Nail Polish Colors To Brighten Your DIY Mani

If you believe in the mood-boosting powers of a fresh coat of nail polish, then you'd probably agree that now is a great time for a manicure. Whether you've picked off your gels during a stressful day (then went through our quick three-step rehab plan) or you're just looking for a productive way to pass the time while on your lunch break at home, a DIY manicure is foolproof, so long as you have the right polish color.
As if by luck, this spring's newest shades are the happiest we've seen all year: orchid pink, frosty periwinkle, sage green, and tons of other variations on pastels and shimmer, all of which you can grab now and rotate through your fingers and toes. Shop the five feel-good tones, ahead.
