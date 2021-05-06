Sunscreen is the foundation of the skin-care equivalent of the food pyramid. It's the one product experts say you absolutely need (apologies to our beloved brow gels and face serums), but it's also the most divisive among people who use it. SPF has a long-standing reputation for being unflattering, uncomfortable, and just another beauty chore, despite being critical for protecting our skin from the sun.
That's why, when you find a good sunscreen, one that brings you genuine joy without a white cast, you hold on to it forever. As the topic of sun care grows buzzier, sunny days inch closer, and new products continue to drop, the Refinery29 beauty team wants to help you sift through the noise. Ahead, find the SPF formulas that never fail us.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.