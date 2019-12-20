Our ultimate holiday-season wish is to be tucked away into a luxurious bubble bath somewhere secluded, surrounded by flickering sandalwood candles, with an Olivia Pope-sized glass of wine in hand. A girl can dream: Reality is more like juggling last-minute work with last-minute gift shopping and family crashing at our (tiny) crib.
But that doesn't mean you can't transport yourself — or the people on your gift list most deserving of some me-time — to a spa oasis right at home. If you're stumped on what to give (or to hoard for yourself), pampering is priceless. And for the special person in your life, there's a great selection of spa-like gifts that'll turn even your most stressed-out cousin into a zen queen. The best part? They don't even have to leave the house to unwind.
If you're already keeping tabs on what to get for who, we've rounded up the best spa gifts to turn any home into a five-star oasis, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.